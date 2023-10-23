Will SCSU’s Atwood Be Covered In Spider-Man Pointing Memes On Wednesday?
If this event turns out the way that the event creator thinks it will, St. Cloud State's Atwood Memorial Center will be full of pointing Spider-Men. The event, which is now Facebook official is scheduled for this Wednesday afternoon.
The event's creator, Ian F, posted about the event before creating one, on the St. Cloud, MN Area Community Page, and that is where I originally saw it.
That post then later turned into an event for the possible invasion of Spider-Men pointing on Atwood.
If you aren't familiar with the meme, it is the 'modern-day version of the pot calling the kettle black' according to ScreenRant.com
The meme highlights "relatable moments in which two people have some shared experience or similar trait in common, or in moments where someone is accusing someone else for something they themselves are guilty of. The meme has become essentially become a modern-day Spider-Man-themed version of "the pot calling the kettle black"."
So far there are only 7 people who've shown interest in the event with only 1 person committed to coming.
So will we see Atwood crawling with pointing people dressed as Spider-Man, I guess we will just have to see how Wednesday goes.
