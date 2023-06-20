Former St. Cloud Rox Player One of MLB’s Top Prospects

Michael Busch is back in the Majors. The 2nd baseman/outfielder made his major league debut on April 23rd this season but his stay in the majors was short. In 29 at bats this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers Busch has hit .207 with no home runs and 2 RBI. Busch was called back up by the Dodgers June 16. He started for the Dodgers on both Saturday and Sunday and was 2-3 at the plate in Saturday's game.

Busch was heating up playing at Triple-A Oklahoma City where he was hitting .313 with 7 home runs and 38 RBI. Busch was drafted in the 1st round (31st overall) by the Dodgers in 2019. He is ranked as the #4 prospect in the Dodgers organization and 39th overall prospect in all of baseball.

The 25-year old Busch played for the St. Cloud Rox in 2017 where he played in 49 games and hit .291 with four home runs, 17 doubles and one triple. He drove in 28, stole two bases and walked 37 times.