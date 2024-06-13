Foley’s Greenwaldt Chasing Olympic Dream

Foley native Bryn Greenwaldt will participate at the U.S. women's swimming Olympic Trials June 22 in the 50 Free SCY in Indianapolis. Greenwaldt is a sophomore swimmer at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Bryn was selected as NSIC Swimmer of the Year for the 2022-2023 season. She was National Runner Up in the 50 free with a time of 22.56, First Team All-America in the 100 free with a time of 50.21, Swam personal bests while setting the school record in both the 50 free and 50 back at the Augustana invitational with times of 22.50 and 25.43 respectively… was a member of the teams that set the school record in the 200 free relay, 200 medley relay, and 400 medley relay at the Augustana Invitational with times of 1:32.80, 1:46.66, and 3:47.84 respectively.

St. Cloud Cathedral graduate and University of Wisconsin-Madison swimmer, Chris Morris is participating in the men's U.S. Olympic Trials in Indianapolis Friday and Sunday.