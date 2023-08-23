Focus on Mental Health in Chamber’s Next “Lunchtime Learning”

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The American Psychological Association says two in five workers nationwide report their job hurts their mental health. That effect can mean more conflict, decreased revenue, and increased absenteeism in business here in Central Minnesota.

As a result, the St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce has chosen workplace mental health as the topic of the next “lunchtime learning”.

Speakers, like Lynn Seagraves of Park Industries, will go over the role a business has in the mental health of its employees.

Promoting mental health throughout the company contributes to a more positive company feel, where the associates feel their mental health is valued. That can lead to higher morale and a sense of belonging.

Seagraves will be joined by HR professionals from D-C-I and New Flyer to discuss the importance of promoting mental health at work.

Some effective ways could be being that supportive factor and getting them those resources that they will need (but) not necessarily know where to go. So you could get them in the right direction.

The Lunchtime Learning session is on September 13th at the St. Cloud Chamber offices. Pre-registration is appreciated.

