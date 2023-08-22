Sauk Centre Crash Tuesday Sends Two to Hospital

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) - A two-vehicle crash on I-94 sent two people to CentraCare in Sauk Centre.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash Tuesday morning at 10:16.

Officials say a Chevy van and a Ford pickup were both traveling west on I-94 and crashed in the left lane near the Sauk Centre exit.

The pickup driver, 67-year-old David Gardner of Cottage Grove, escaped injury while his passenger, 66-year-old Jeska Joan of Roberts, Wisconsin, and the driver of the van, 61-year-old Wade Hicks of Litchfield, were sent to CentraCare – Sauk Centre with non- life-threatening injuries.