SCSU Volleyball Ranked #7 In Nation in Pre-Season Poll

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball pre-season coaches poll is out and St. Cloud State University is getting a lot of respect.

The poll has the Huskies ranked #7 in the nation to start the season.

SCSU is one of four Minnesota teams ranked in the Top 25.

#2 - Concordia - St. Paul

#7 - St. Cloud State University

#8 - University of Minnesota - Duluth

#11 - Southwest Minnesota State

Earlier this month SCSU was picked to finish fourth in the NSIC.

SCSU enjoyed a phenomenal 2022 season, going 28-6 and winning the NSIC Tournament Championship before advancing to the program's first NCAA Sweet 16 since 1995.

The Huskies start their season on August 31st at Alaska Fairbanks in the Seawolf Invitational.

They'll have an early season showdown with #2 Concordia on September 12th in St. Paul.

