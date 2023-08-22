Stearns County Passes Cannabis Restrictions in Public Places

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Add Stearns County to the list of counties prohibiting cannabis products in public places.

Commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of barring marijuana in public places and places of public accommodation.

Commissioners had tabled the proposed ordinance while staff added a public health component and clarified the definition of public places. It includes a public park or trail, public recreation area, street or sidewalk, any publicly owned property, any enclosed area used by the general public like restaurants, bars, theaters, decks, gyms, public shopping areas, common areas in buildings, arenas, auditoriums retail businesses and other areas of public accommodation.

The ordinance will cover the entire county unless a city or township adopts its own, at which point that ordinance would supersede the county ordinance, even if it is less restrictive.

