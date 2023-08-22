MnDOT Recommends Few Speed Limit Changes in Stearns County
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A number of speed studies requested by the Stearns County Highway Department have come back without recommending any slower speeds.
County Engineer Jodi Teich says both County Road 1 between County Road 120 and the Sauk Rapids Bridge and a portion of County Road 2 in Cold Spring will remain at 40 miles-per-hour.
Teich says the Minnesota Department of Transportation is also recommending County Roads 136 and 47 in St. Augusta and County Road 1 near the Rice Bridge are to remain at 55 miles-per-hour...
In all of these cases, the roads are rural in nature with decent access control. I won't say it's perfect access control but it is decent. And, they look at the last five-year crash history on all of these.
Teich added that a portion of County Road 137 over Highway 15 has been reduced from 45 miles-per-hour to 35-miles-per-hour.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- U-of-M Research Project Reveals New Information on Buckthorn
- Farmers' Almanac Predicting "The BRRR is Back for Winter 2024
- Woods Farmer Seed & Nursery Owner Dies
- St. Cloud Mayor Presents 2024 Proposed Budget
- Central Minnesota Businesses Awarded State Grants to Help Expand