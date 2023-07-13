First Storm Warnings of the Season in Tri-County Area [PHOTOS]

First Storm Warnings of the Season in Tri-County Area [PHOTOS]

Thunderstorms, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The first thunderstorm warnings of the season in Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne counties were issued on Thursday night.

The National Weather Service issued the first warning at about 6:00 p.m. and they lasted in various parts of the tri-county area through about 9:15 p.m.

Stearns County
The initial reports indicated golf ball size hail and 60-mile-an-hour wind gusts were associated with the storm cells.

Stearns County Emergency Management Director Erin Tufte says her office received several large hail reports in towns like Belgrade, Brooten, Albany, Freeport, Avon, and others.

Stearns County
Stearns County
Submitted photo
At the radio station on the southeast side of St. Cloud, there was some nice rain, but no strong wind and no hail.

The St. Cloud Regional Airport reported about three-tenths of an inch of rain as of 9:00 p.m. Thursday.

Thunderstorms, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
