The Weekender – Riverfest and more!
It's another full week in Central Minnesota, and you know The Weekender has you covered!
Riverfest offers four days of fun in Monticello this weekend, plus there are classic movies on screen and classic plays on stage!
If you've heard the "Scenes From A Hat" cast with Al Travis on WJON, you can attend a live television taping of their show, or take in the car show at the Big Lake Car Condos!
Stay safe and have fun the weekend!
Monticello RiverfestMonticello
A full weekend of fun in Monticello thanks to Monticello Lions, Monticello Rotary, Monticello Chamber of Commerce & Industry, City of Monticello, Monticello Women of Today, Monticello Job’s Daughters, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, American Legion, Monticello Fire Department, Running Club, 4-H Clubs, Monticello Senior Center, Monticello Royal Ambassadors, Wright County Sheriff’s Department/Reserves/Explorers.
For a schedule of events, click here.
Better Times Theater Presents "Willy Wonka"Saur Rapids - Rice High School Performing Arts CenterBetter Times Theatre presents performances of Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka" this July at the Sauk Rapids-Rice High School Performing Arts Center!8 performances over two weekends. Doors open 30 min ahead!- July 13-15 & 20-22 @ 7PM
- July 15 & 22 @ 3PM- $30 General Admission
- $25 Students/Seniors
- FREE Children (10 & Under)
"The Breakfast Club" - Cult Classics at the ParamountParamount Center for the Arts
JULY 18, 2023, 7:00 PMStep back in time for the second of three Cult Classics playing on the big screen at the Paramount this summer!
"Scenes From A Hat" Recording DayTown Square Television - Inver Grove Heights
Scenes From A Hat is a television show recorded at Town Square Television studio on the third Saturday of each month unless otherwise noted. Multiple episodes are recorded starting at 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM.All recording days are open to the general public. Everyone 16 and over is welcome to be in our studio audience.Audience members might appear on camera and broadcast over cable TV and appear on Youtube and other streaming platforms.
Big Lake Car Condo Open House and Car ShowBig LakeFun, Friends, and Family event.Lots of doors open and great show cars fill the village up.Two Food Vendors......The Buff and Toco Bout It
Live music in the Club house.Free "swag" for the drivers coming in.....until we run out.Noon to Three.....rain or shine!