Minnesota Woman Furious Topless Woman Photobombed Family Picture

I guess I'm a lot more tolerant than some others. If some woman photobombed one of my pictures while showing her bare breast, the first word that comes to mind is "thanks".

So, there's this woman from Stillwater, Minnesota according to a post on Facebook, who was out with her family at a state park, sometime last month. The woman's grandmother had recently passed away and they were visiting the park in her honor.

They took a picture at the park of the family and all was good. Good until they took a better look at the photo. It Seems a young woman had seized the opportunity to photobomb the family's picture. Not just photobombed, but actually exposed her breast in the photo.

The angry woman went through the photos and saw what the bomber had done she was more than angry, she was outraged. She was quoted as saying "boob, nipple, everything. We're trying to recreate memories. Having some chick's boob isn't allowing us to do that."

Am I the only one that thinks the flasher makes the picture more memorable? Personally, I think she needs to lighten up a bit.

Now, this woman is circulating the picture everywhere in hopes of identifying the flasher. What exactly she plans to do if she identifies the woman is anyone's guess. i wonder if she is away of software available that can make anything in a photo just disappear.

Apparently not! I think she just wants to find the the flasher and give her a piece of her mind.

