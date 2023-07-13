CentraCare Selling St. Benedict’s Senior Living Community
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare is selling the St. Benedict's Community to a Shoreview-based non-profit agency.
The sale includes the St. Cloud, Sartell, and Monticello campuses to Ecumen based in Shoreview.
Ecumen is a faith-based organization which operates in multiple states and provides housing services including assisted living, memory care, short-term rehabilitation, and long-term care communities. They own and operate 31 senior living communities throughout Minnesota.
When the purchase agreement is finalized, St. Benedict's and its employees are expected to join the Ecumen operations by late 2023.
