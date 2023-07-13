Want to Get the Kids Outdoors? The St. Cloud Rox Can Help!

Do your kids love baseball, or do they just love being outdoors with other kids their age? Maybe they’re curious about the sport and want to learn more? Our St. Cloud Rox are offering three Summer camps this year. The camps go over the basics of baseball to help kids learn the game. These Camps sound like a lot of fun for the kids not only because they get to spend the day playing, but the instructors are Rox players and Coaches!

Did you know that over 110 Rox players have signed with MLB teams in the past 10 years? How cool would that be, to have your kids in camp one summer with a Rox player coaching, and then possibly see that Rox player go to an MLB team one day?

Two of the three camps have already happened. But there’s still time to get your kids into the final Camp. The camps enroll kids ages 6 – 13. Then they divide them into two groups of 10 and under and 11 and over.

There is a minimal fee but with that will come a day of fun and learning for the kids and a pair of tickets to a future Rox game.

Rachel Theisse, Assistant General Manager from the Rox:

"It has been a while since we hosted our own clinics and it has been a hit! No pun intended. It is great hosting these camps this summer. It has been really cool to see our players interact with the local youths at our camps teaching them the fundamentals of baseball. Everyone involved has been having a blast. Our assistant coach, Nick Studdard, runs the camps and has been making it an unforgettable experience for those who have attended."

Register here for the July 27th Rox Baseball camp.

