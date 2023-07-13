Crossroad Center Owners Face Foreclosure Lawsuit

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A foreclosure lawsuit has been filed against the owners of the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud.

According to the complaint, filed in Stearns County District Court Tuesday, St. Cloud Mall L.L.C. made a partial payment on the mortgage to the property in August, 2020, and has not made a payment since.

U.S. Bank Trust Company, the plaintiff in the complaint, claims that $83,991,091.14 plus interest and fees are currently due. The original loan was for $107,500,000.

U.S. Bank Trust Company is asking for the property to be sold to satisfy the debt.

Representatives for St. Cloud Mall, L.L.C. were not available for comment when contacted by WJON news.

