First Half of June Expected to Be Cooler Than Normal
UNDATED -- The latest 6-10 and 8-14 day outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center indicate high chances that the Upper Midwest will experience below-normal temperatures going into mid-June.
Normal highs are in the low-mid 70s with normal lows in the low-mid 50s.
The latter half of June is expected to moderate to near normal temperature levels.
Get our free mobile app
As for precipitation, there is very little signal to indicate a trend of above, near, or below level through mid-June.