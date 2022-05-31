Boys and Girls Club Providing Meals Through Summer Meal Program

ST. CLOUD -- While many students are excited for summer, many are wondering where their next meal will come from.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota are making sure all kids have access to daily snacks and meals, even when school is not in session.

Get our free mobile app

The organization is participating in the National Summer Food Service Program facilitated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Starting Monday, all of the Boys and Girls Clubs KIDSTOP sites will be providing meals to students enrolled in their program.

- Starting June 6th and ending August 26th at the Eastside Club, a breakfast will be served from 1 – 2 p.m. and a late lunch/dinner will be served from 4 – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday, to all children enrolled in the program.

- Starting June 7th and ending August 26th at the Roosevelt & Southside Clubs, a breakfast will be served from 1 – 2 p.m. and a late lunch/dinner will be served from 4 – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday, to all children enrolled in the program.

- Starting June 7th and ending August 26th at Clearview KIDSTOP site, a breakfast will be served from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. and a snack will be served from 2:00 – 2:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, to all children enrolled in the program.

- Starting June 7th and ending August 26th at Madison, Westwood, and Lincoln KIDSTOP sites, a breakfast will be served from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. and a snack will be served from 3:00 – 3:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, to all children enrolled in the program.

- Starting June 7th and ending August 26th at Kennedy KIDSTOP site, a breakfast will be served from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. and a snack will be served from 3:00 – 3:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, to all children enrolled in the program.

- Starting June 7th and ending August 26th at Discovery and Oak Hill KIDSTOP site, a breakfast will be served from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. and a snack will be served from 3:15 – 3:45 p.m., Monday – Friday, to all children enrolled in the program.

- Starting June 7th and ending August 26th at Mississippi Heights KIDSTOP site, a breakfast will be served from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. and a snack will be served from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, to all children enrolled in the program.

This is the fifth consecutive year the Clubs have participated in the summer meal program.

In addition to eating well and learning healthy habits, Clubs & KIDSTOP sites will also offer a variety of age-appropriate activities to keep children active and prevent summer brain drain during the summer months.

The Clubs’ summer programming hours are Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The KIDSTOP sites are open from 6:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.