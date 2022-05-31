Student Walkouts Set for Tuesday in Protest of Gun Violence

UNDATED -- Students in Minnesota and across the country are set to stage walkouts Tuesday in protest against gun violence. It comes in the wake of last week's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas.

Aaliyah Murray is a senior at Fridley High School and leader of the non-profit Minnesota Teen Activists.

This is so important to me personally because I don't want to be a student in fear for my life in school is very important to me because we're teenagers elementary students college students we're not supposed to be targets we have hopes and dreams

Students are set to walk out at 12:30 pm.

The students are demanding action from elected leaders to take steps toward tighter gun restrictions and to allocate more resources towards mental health resources.

