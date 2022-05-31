The video is only 23 seconds long but it shattered my heart to watch it.

For the second time in just over two weeks, a destructive storm caused extensive damage in Douglas County, Minnesota. This time it impacted the small towns of Nelson and Forada.

Echo Press reported:

The latest storm hit at about 4:30 p.m. on Memorial Day Monday, May 30. There were preliminary reports of a tornado that tore apart homes and buildings in Forada, especially along Forada Beach Road. Law enforcement confirmed the tornado to the National Weather Service. Many trees and power poles were also toppled and blocked roads in the Forada area. Authorities also responded to several propane gas leaks.

As of Monday evening, about 6,000 of the Runestone Electric Association accounts still had no power.

The photos and videos I keep seeing pop up on my Facebook feed are absolutely heartbreaking. Homes are torn apart, trees are on laying on top of buildings, and roads are blocked with debris.

It looks like something out of a movie, but it is all too real. My heart sank to the pit of my stomach watching this short drone video of the town of Forada:

And that wasn't the only town that suffered extreme damage. I saw photos from Eagle Bend where silos looked like they had been crushed like a pop can.

It just makes a person sick to their stomach to see these small towns hit so hard. Mother Nature has been exceptionally brutal this year, let's hope this is the last of the destructive storms for the year.

