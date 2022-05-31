Can You Relate to the 10 Most Annoying Things at Work?

There are always things that will annoy your co-workers. But some of these things will happen even if you have been working at home.

Since the pandemic, there have been some changes in the work environment. But it seems that there will always be things that will still annoy you and your co-workers whether or not you are in the office or not.

There is a website showing the most annoying things from work environments.

This one seems to happen more often than not, and for me personally, this is the biggest annoyance:

THE COMPUTER DOES AN UPDATE AT THE WORST POSSIBLE TIME

You are working, not really paying attention to your prompts because you are involved in whatever the project is and your computer picks this time to do some random update. Thanks! Or, you have to keep "x-ing" out of the prompt which is very persistent. Just UGH!

PRINTER NOT WORKING

This can also be super random. Especially since you don't have to always print something, so you might not notice that it hasn't been connected properly until you do need to use it, and it doesn't work.

DIRTY BATHROOMS, OR BREAKROOM

If you are actually working at work, not at home and the toilets are dirty. That's just gross. I always wonder how people use it and not flush, or not make sure that your flush "worked". Isn't that normal bathroom etiquette? Or, the breakroom. Just clean up after yourself.

INNAPROPRIATE WORK CONVERSATONS

Haven't we moved past this one? Apparently not. Or-speaking too loudly around people who are on the phone around you. Just be aware of your surroundings. (I may or may not have been guilty of this one - oops).

THE OFFICE KNOW-IT-ALL

No one likes to have their mistakes pointed out, but sometimes it has to be done. Can we find a way to do it nicely??

:UNREASONABLE REQUESTS

This can refer to co-workers or clients. When people tend to ask for things that seem unreasonable considering the circumstances. Usually there is a solution, but when you need to point out why it's unreasonable this can be annoying.

ONLINE SHOPPING AT WORK

This can be super annoying. When a co-worker is using work time to shop online, or do other personal things when it's super busy. Like the phone is ringing and someone isn't answering it because they are involved in whatever personal online thing is happening.

TEXT MESSAGES

Sometimes receiving a text message can put you into a "mood". This can happen to anyone at any time. Probably why you shouldn't have your phone around you during work time. But what if it's important?

CIGARETTE BREAKS

If you don't smoke, it seems like those people who do get many more breaks than anyone else. Plus, can be smelly and messy.

TEMPERATURE IN OFFICE

Always seems like it's too hot or too cold in the office. Most offices have people with space heaters in the winter and people with extra sweaters in the summer for the temperature INSIDE the building. Not everyone is going to be happy with the temperature no matter what it is.

