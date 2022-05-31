Monday’s Rain Total in St. Cloud, May Now 5th Wettest

ST. CLOUD -- We picked up another .77 of an inch of rain in St. Cloud Monday during two rounds of strong storms.

We've now had 7.31 inches of rain so far in the month of May making this the 5th wettest May on record in St. Cloud.

Top wettest Mays on record in St. Cloud

#1). 9.68 inches in 1912

#2). 8.76 inches in 2012

#3). 8.54 inches in 1894

#4). 8.01 inches in 1962

#5). 7.31 inches in 2022

We're 3.78 inches of rain above normal for the month. For the spring months of March, April and May we've had 12.38 inches of rain, which is 4.67 inches above normal.