First Former Johnnie to Play in Super Bowl this Sunday

LAS VEGAS (WJON News) -- A former St. John's University football player will be on the field this Sunday at the Super Bowl. Ben Bartch graduated from St. John's in 2020.

The offensive lineman will be in uniform for the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Bartch is just the 10th player in St. John's program history to be selected in the NFL draft when he was picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 10th pick in the fourth round in 2020.

Now he'll become the first former Johnnie to play in a Super Bowl.

Bartch started 20 games during almost four seasons in Jacksonville. However, earlier this season Bartsch was released by the team and then added to the practice squad. That left him available to be signed with another team, which is when he joined the 49ers in late November.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. central time at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

