Fantasy Football Challenge; Week 7 Lineups
Red Wing Shoes tries to make it 6 wins in a row in our Fantasy Football Challenge. This week's challenger is Aaron Hempel. The week 7 lineups are posted below.
Aaron Hempel (listener) Red Wing Shoes Old Capital Tavern
QB, Matt Ryan QB, Tom Brady QB, Tom Brady
RB, David Johnson RB, David Johnson RB, Le'veon Bell
RB, DeMarco Murray RB, Le'veon Bell RB, David Johnson
WR, Julio Jones WR, Mike Evans WR, Julio Jones
WR, Mike Evans WR, Julio Jones WR, AJ Green
TE, Rob Gronkowski TE, Rob Gronkowski TE, Rob Gronkowski
Flex, Melvin Gordon Flex, DeMarco Murray Flex, Demarco Murray
K, Adam Vinatieri K, Stephen Gostkowski K, Justin Tucker
D, Vikings D, Vikings D, Vikings