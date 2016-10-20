Fantasy Football Challenge; Week 7 Lineups

Red Wing Shoes tries to make it 6 wins in a row in our Fantasy Football Challenge.  This week's challenger is Aaron Hempel.  The week 7 lineups are posted below.

Aaron Hempel (listener)         Red Wing Shoes                 Old Capital Tavern
QB, Matt Ryan                       QB, Tom Brady                    QB, Tom Brady
RB, David Johnson                RB, David Johnson             RB, Le'veon Bell
RB, DeMarco Murray             RB, Le'veon Bell                  RB, David Johnson
WR, Julio Jones                     WR, Mike Evans                 WR, Julio Jones
WR, Mike Evans                    WR, Julio Jones                  WR, AJ Green
TE, Rob Gronkowski              TE, Rob Gronkowski          TE, Rob Gronkowski
Flex, Melvin Gordon               Flex, DeMarco Murray        Flex, Demarco Murray
K, Adam Vinatieri                    K, Stephen Gostkowski      K, Justin Tucker
D, Vikings                               D, Vikings                             D, Vikings

