The Fantasy Football Challenge Week 4 results are in. For a 3rd straight week Red Wing Shoes won the week with 131 points, Old Capital Tavern was 2nd with 119 points and listener challenger Curt Landowski had 108 points. Red Wing Shoes was led A.J. Green with 23 points.

If you'd like to be the Week 5 listener challenger email me at jay@1390thefan.com and indicate in the subject line "Fantasy Football Challenge".