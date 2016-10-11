Fantasy Football Challenge; Week 5 Results

Red Wing Shoes has now won 4 straight weeks in the Fantasy Football Challenge on AM 1390 and WJON this season. Red Wing posted 128 points this week led by Ben Roethlisberger with 31 points. Listener challenger Jason Krueger had 98 points and Old Capital Tavern added 80 points.

If you'd like to be the Week 6 challenger email jay@wjon.com and include "Fantasy Football Challenge" on the email. The Week 6 challenger will be announced at 11am Wednesday on AM 1390. If the challenger outscores both the Red Wing Shoes and Old Capital Tavern lineups they win $50 certificates from both businesses.