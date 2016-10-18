Fantasy Football Challenge; Week 6 Results

The beat goes on for Red Wing Shoes. Jamie at Red Wing has now won 5 weeks in a row. He came from behind this week to finish with 136 points. David Johnson's 31 points on Monday night put him over the top. Old Capital Tavern finished 2nd with 124 points and listener challenger Damian Rajkowski had 120 points.

If Damian would have held on to win he would have won $50 certificates from both Red Wing Shoes and Old Capital Tavern.

If you'd like to participate in the Week 7 Fantasy Football Challenge email me jay@1390thefan.com.