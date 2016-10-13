Fantasy Football Challenge; Week 6 Lineups

The listeners are looking to get their first win in our Fantasy Football Challenge. Red Wing Shoes is trying for their 5th straight win. The listener challenger is Damian Rajkowski. Lineups posted below.

Damian Rajkowski (Listener) Red Wing Shoes Old Capital Tavern

QB, Drew Brees QB, Drew Brees QB, Tom Brady

RB, DeMarco Murray RB, David Johnson RB, LeVeon Bell

RB, LeVeon Bell RB, LeVeon Bell RB, LeSean McCoy

WR, T.Y. Hilton WR, Antonio Brown WR, Antonio Brown

WR, Antonio Brown WR, A.J. Green WR, Allen Robinson

TE, Greg Olsen TE, Rob Gronkowski TE, Martellus Bennett

Flex, Lesean McCoy Flex, DeMarco Murray Flex, David Johnson

K, Stephen Gostkowski K, Stephen Gostkowski K, Justin Tucker

D, Denver D, Denver D, Pittsburgh