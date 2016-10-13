Fantasy Football Challenge; Week 6 Lineups
The listeners are looking to get their first win in our Fantasy Football Challenge. Red Wing Shoes is trying for their 5th straight win. The listener challenger is Damian Rajkowski. Lineups posted below.
Damian Rajkowski (Listener) Red Wing Shoes Old Capital Tavern
QB, Drew Brees QB, Drew Brees QB, Tom Brady
RB, DeMarco Murray RB, David Johnson RB, LeVeon Bell
RB, LeVeon Bell RB, LeVeon Bell RB, LeSean McCoy
WR, T.Y. Hilton WR, Antonio Brown WR, Antonio Brown
WR, Antonio Brown WR, A.J. Green WR, Allen Robinson
TE, Greg Olsen TE, Rob Gronkowski TE, Martellus Bennett
Flex, Lesean McCoy Flex, DeMarco Murray Flex, David Johnson
K, Stephen Gostkowski K, Stephen Gostkowski K, Justin Tucker
D, Denver D, Denver D, Pittsburgh