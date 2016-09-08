Fantasy Football Challenge Week 1 Lineups

The NFL season begins tonight and so does AM 1390thefan's Fantasy Football Challenge.  One listener each week will go head to head with two local businesses with a chance to win $100 in certificates from those businesses.  Here is this week's lineups;

Chris Viney                                Old Capital Tavern                   Red Wing Shoes
QB, Aaron Rodgers                   QB, Andrew Luck                    QB, Aaron Rodgers
RB, Adrian Peterson                  RB, Todd Gurley                      RB, Todd Gurley
RB, Doug Martin                         RB, Adrian Peterson               RB, Adrian Peterson
WR, DeAndre Hopkins               WR, Julio Jones                      WR, Odell Beckham, Jr
WR, Odell Beckham, Jr              WR, Amari Cooper                  WR, Antonio Brown
TE, Rob Gronkowski                   TE, Rob Gronkowksi              TE, Rob Gronkowski
Flex, Dex Bryant                         Flex, David Johnson                Flex, David Johnson
K, Steve Hauschka                      K, Steve Gostkowski              K, Steve Hauschka
D, Seattle                                      D, Vikings                                D, LA Rams

If you are interested in being the listener challenger email jay@1390thefan.com and just say somewhere in the email "Fantasy Football Challenge".  The listener challenger for Week 2 will be selected Wednesdays at 11am.

