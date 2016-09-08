Fantasy Football Challenge Week 1 Lineups

The NFL season begins tonight and so does AM 1390thefan's Fantasy Football Challenge. One listener each week will go head to head with two local businesses with a chance to win $100 in certificates from those businesses. Here is this week's lineups;

Chris Viney Old Capital Tavern Red Wing Shoes

QB, Aaron Rodgers QB, Andrew Luck QB, Aaron Rodgers

RB, Adrian Peterson RB, Todd Gurley RB, Todd Gurley

RB, Doug Martin RB, Adrian Peterson RB, Adrian Peterson

WR, DeAndre Hopkins WR, Julio Jones WR, Odell Beckham, Jr

WR, Odell Beckham, Jr WR, Amari Cooper WR, Antonio Brown

TE, Rob Gronkowski TE, Rob Gronkowksi TE, Rob Gronkowski

Flex, Dex Bryant Flex, David Johnson Flex, David Johnson

K, Steve Hauschka K, Steve Gostkowski K, Steve Hauschka

D, Seattle D, Vikings D, LA Rams

If you are interested in being the listener challenger email jay@1390thefan.com and just say somewhere in the email "Fantasy Football Challenge". The listener challenger for Week 2 will be selected Wednesdays at 11am.