Professional Soccer in Minnesota is the Best According to One Website

The Major League Soccer Season officially gets underway this Saturday and the “Minnesota United” will start the season on the road at Austin.

The “United” have been ranked the best Major League Soccer team to support from a fan standpoint.

The gambling website “Lucky Gambler” ranked all 29 of the Professional Soccer Teams in eight different categories to see who gives fans the best overall economic experience by attending a soccer match.

The eight factors that were weighed for each MLS team were:

Average Cost of a Ticket

Average Cost of a Jersey

Median Cost of a 1- Night Stay 2 miles from the stadium

Average number of hotel rooms within 2 miles of the stadium

Average cost of a Taxi within 1 Km of the stadium

Number of Jersey’s Available

Average Cost of a 1-night stay in an Airbnb

Average Cost of a meal at an inexpensive restaurant

Out of a possible 100 score, Minnesota United rated 81.91. The leading factors that helped the team rank at the top of this survey were ticket costs, jersey costs and the costs of a taxi to the game at Allianz Field in St. Paul.

The survey says that the average cost to attend a game to cheer on Minnesota United is $96, although depending on when you attend, if you are looking for single match tickets, you can purchase them as low as $11. These prices will vary from opponent to opponent.

There are group tickets and ticket packages available as well.

The next leading factor that helped Minnesota’s Professional Soccer team stand out over the others was the cost of a jersey, which is the lowest in Major League Soccer according to Lucky Gambler.

The average prices of a Minnesota United Jersey are said to be $88.21.

The final leading factor that allowed Minnesota United to top this survey was the cost of a taxi to the stadium. The price is said to be around $1.55 per km.

FC Cincinnati came in 2nd in this survey, followed by Real Salt Lake, Columbus Crew and Orlando City.

Minnesota United will be home for the first time this year on March 2nd at 1pm against Columbus.