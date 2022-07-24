Willmar Woman Killed in Crash on Highway 71, Two Others Hurt

NEW LONDON -- A Willmar woman was killed in a crash near New London early Sunday morning. The incident happened on Highway 71 shortly before 2:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car going north and a pickup truck going south on Highway 71 collided in the roadway.

The driver of the car, 52-year-old Dalia Zuniga, died as a result of her injuries.

Her passenger, 31-year-old Sergio Valador-Venzor of Belgrade, and the driver of the truck, 18-year-old Daniel Lohse of Willmar, were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

