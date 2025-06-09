Dykhoff Blast Powers Rox Past Larks Sunday

The St. Cloud Rox defeated the Bismarck Larks 4-1 Sunday evening at Joe Faber Field. The win improves St. Cloud to 9-3 on the season.

JP Robertson did not allow an earned run in five innings of work as the starter for St. Cloud. The righty out of the University of Mississippi surrendered just four hits and three walks while striking out seven Larks batters.

Dominic Smaldino (University of California) was 3-3 with a home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Smalidino is 7-11 at the plate since joining the Rox with four home runs and a 2.420 OPS.

Joshua Dykhoff played the hero when his three-run blast gave the Rox a 4-1 lead, which was locked down by Ryan Beaird's two scoreless innings of work.

The Rox will host the Mankato MoonDogs on Monday night at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m..

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.