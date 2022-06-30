Dry Conditions Returning for Area South of St. Cloud

UNDATED -- While we've had plenty of rain lately from the St. Cloud metro area and northward, some parts of the state could actually use some rain.

In the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday, 16 percent of the state is now abnormally dry compared to 11 percent a week ago. The abnormally dry area stretches from southern Stearns county, includes all of Meeker and Wright counties, the entire Twin Cities metro region, and all of south-central Minnesota.

U.S. Drought Monitor

St. Cloud has officially had about 5 1/2 inches of rain so far in June, which is nearly two inches above normal.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night mainly in the area that is the driest. A few storms could produce damaging wind and large hail across eastern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

National Weather Service