Drive-Thru Light Display An Hour From St. Cloud Opens This Week

IT'S A WINTER WONDERLAND DRIVE-THRU!

Sertoma Winter Wonderland in Brainerd will be open for its 17th season on the evening of Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 23rd, 2023.

If you've never been to the Sertoma Winter Wonderland before, you'll find that it's a magical drive-through tour of more than 80 lighted and animated displays.

Get our free mobile app

NORTHLAND ARBORETUM IN BAXTER

It takes place at the Northland Arboretum in Baxter, Minnesota. Winter Wonderland opens from 5:30 to 8:00 pm on November 23rd through November 25th, and on the following dates in December:

December 1st and 2nd

December 7th through December 9th

December 14th through December 19th

December 21st through December 23rd

December 24th through December 31st

ENJOY THE HOLIDAY DISPLAY AND BENEFIT COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS

Sertoma Winter Wonderland teams up with four non-profit organizations each year, who volunteer their time and services from setting up everything for the display and then tearing everything down once the Winter Wonderland event is over. The funds that are created from the Winter Wonderland display are then equally shared with the four non-profits that make the Winter Wonderland possible.

THIS YEAR'S PARTNERS

This year's non-profit partners are:

Relationship Safety Alliance (Formerly Mid-Minnesota Women's Center)

Confidence Learning Center

Crisis Line and Referral Service

Northland Arboretum

Santa will also be making appearances at this year's Winter Wonderland.

GET YOUR TICKETS ONLINE NOW!

You can purchase your tickets now by clicking HERE. If you purchase your per-vehicle ticket online, it is $15. If you pay at the gate, it will be $20. Credit cards will not be accepted. Cash, check or advanced tickets only, (which you can purchase online with your credit card).

Take a peek at what previous years' light displays featured below.

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals Gallery Credit: John Robinson

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">

KEEP READING: 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">