Minnesotans; How to Make the Most of Thanksgiving Leftovers

As we're preparing to get ready for our Thanksgiving meals, in the back of the minds of many people is "what will I do with all the leftovers"?

Every year it’s a challenge for some people to figure out how to turn what their family has already eaten once or twice into another meal that will not let the food go to waste.

Last week I reached out to Butterball Turkeys to find out about preparing your turkey and picked some ideas on what to do with leftovers. Here’s a few I thought you might find interesting.

First, Wild Rice and Turkey Soup- The picture is in the header of this article.

With Wild Rice being so prominent here in Minnesota, this seems like it would be an easy one to pull off.

I found one that I thought sounded appealing and maybe a little bit different. Pizza is a popular option in the couple of days after Thanksgiving because it’s “so” not the normal Thanksgiving meal. Here's a way you can turn your leftovers into a tasty pizza.

Turkey Tortilla Pizza:

With this recipe, you can combine your leftovers and these other ingredients, you just need to sell your family on the fact that it’s pizza.

This one you Pre-Heat the oven at 375 degrees, then:

Here’s another recipe that is bound to be a favorite, Four Cheese Turkey Mac N Cheese. This one doesn’t take long too before you are ready to put it on a plate and serve to your family.

The Butterball Website features other good recipe options for your Thanksgiving leftovers, depending on the amount of leftovers you have, you might be able to find a few that will benefit your family.

Most are simple to prepare. So, as you’re finishing your shopping this week, maybe pick up some of the things you need to turn those leftovers into a new dish.