Love Christmas Movies in MN? Nothing Better, Except Getting Paid!

Here in Minnesota the Christmas decorations are up in stores and the weather's getting chilly. It's the perfect time to start watching those joy-filled, heart-warming, often predictable but still oh-so-enjoyable Christmas movies. If you're like me, you've already started.

So why not get paid to do what you're already doing? The good news is, you can! There are a couple different ways to go about it. But both ways will pay you a sizeable chunk of change to watch and rate Christmas movies. Both are offering $2,500.

THE FIRST OPPORTUNITY

BloomsyBox, a flower shipping company is asking you to rank 12 Hallmark movies on a 50 point scale. You'll need to post your rankings on Instagram and tag BloomsyBox. To do it all, you'll also get a one year subscription to the streaming service Peacock, where you can watch those movies.

THE MOVIES YOU'LL WATCH

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) Crown for Christmas (2015) The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) Christmas Getaway (2017) Journey Back to Christmas (2016) Ghosts of Christmas Always (2022) Family for Christmas (2015) Christmas Under Wraps (2014) Three Wise Men and a Baby (2022) A Royal Christmas (2014) Northpole (2014) The Christmas Train (2017)

HOW TO APPLY

Applications are due by December 3rd.

If chosen, you need to watch all the movies by December 24th.

Apply HERE.

THE SECOND JOB OPPORTUNITY

Be CableTV.com's "Chief of Cheer". No Grinch's allowed with a job title like that. You'll need to watch more movies with this one. The requirement is 25 movies in 25 days. You'll get several streaming subscriptions with this one so that you have plenty of places t find those holiday movies. Best of all? You get to choose which movies you watch.

HOW TO APPLY

Applications are due by December 1st.

You'll be asked to rank the movies AND the streaming services you watch them on.

Apply HERE.

More information from KARE 11.

If all this sounds good, it may be time to go shopping for hot chocolate, fuzzy socks and a comfy blanket!

