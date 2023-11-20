Mailboxes Blown Up in Benton County, Authorities Investigating
GILLMAN (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help finding suspects involved in another round of mailbox vandalism in central Minnesota.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says multiple mailboxes were vandalized in Alberta and Graham townships with what appear to be explosives on Sunday.
Anyone with information regarding the tampering is asked to contact the sheriff's office using the non-emergency number (320) 968-7201 and reference case number 23013929.
Come Visit Roscoe, Minnesota with Us in Pictures
LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You
Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you.
Gallery Credit: Stacker