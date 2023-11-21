Tree Lighting, Weihnachtsmarkt in St. Cloud on November 30th

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two Christmas traditions will be happening next week in St. Cloud.

The 11th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony is on Thursday, November 30th in front of the River's Edge Convention Center. The event starts at 5:00 p.m. and includes carolers from the Minnesota Center Chorale.

Immediately following the tree lighting will be the 11th annual Weihnachtsmarkt on the second level of the River's Edge parking ramp.

Mayor Dave Kleis says new this year will be a traditional German boot.

This is the first year we are using the traditional boot. So if you've seen the little boot we'll have those this year. We had to order them special way in advance.

Each of the previous years there has been a commemorative mug available with the year on it.

The Weihnachtsmarkt runs until 8:00 p.m. next Thursday, November 30th.

The German-inspired holiday event will feature food from Olde Brick House, hot chocolate from Kinder Coffee Lab, beer from Beaver Island Brewing, and of course gluhwein. Kleis says they will also have lots of crafts to buy.

