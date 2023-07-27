Don’t Miss The New Attractions At This Year’s ‘Minnesota State Fair!’

The Minnesota State Fair is right around the corner! We've already learned that you can get your fair passes early at a discount price, but have we told you about all the new attractions this year happening at the Great Minnesota Get-Together?

SWEET & SELFIE EXPERIENCE

This one is going to make me one hungry girl at the Minnesota State Fair. If you love posing with your friends for the best selfie photo for your social media posts, The Minnesota State Fair is bringing you "The Sweet & Selfie Experience," where you will find life-sized sweets, like giant donuts, a candy mountain, big cookies and all kinds of displays providing candy knowledge.

SENSORY-FRIENDLY MORNING AT MIGHTY MIDWAY & KIDWAY

I would personally like to thank whoever was in charge of bringing a sensory-friendly event for our children to enjoy at the Minnesota State Fair. Everyone should be able to experience the fair in a way that makes them feel comfortable and welcome. The Sensory Friendly morning will take place on Monday, August 28th, and will feature lowered sound volumes and light brightness for those with sensitivities.

CAN CAN WONDERLAND & MINI-GOLF ON A STICK

Now this is my kind of golf! For just $10 per person, you and your family can enjoy this 9-hole mini-golf course, that features famous state fair landmarks like DNR Park, The Space Tower, The Haunted House, Giant Slide, and more.

There are a lot more things that are new this year, including updates to the ever-popular 'Oink Booth,' a redeveloped entry experience at Gate 9, two new Kidway rides and much more. To learn more, click HERE now.

