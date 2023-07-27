The Weekender! Let’s go out this weekend!

3

Get ready to Seize the Day with Great Northern Theatre Company and the rousing tale of a ragged band of teenage newspaper sellers, who dream of a better life!

At the turn of the 20th century, Jack Kelly leads a ragged band of teenage "newsies" against two publishing titans intent on raising distribution prices at the newsboys' expense.

After newspaper magnate Joseph Pulitzer hikes up the prices for his papers charged to the newsies, Jack Kelly rallies his fellow newsboys in an attempt to protest the change, falling in love with young reporter Katherine along the way. These young newsies from across the city come together and rise up against the exploitation of wealthy publishing tycoons and fight for justice using the only power they have – solidarity.

Running Thursdays through Sundays through August 6th.