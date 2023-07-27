The Weekender! Let’s go out this weekend!
It’s The Weekender! Your weekly list of things to do this weekend! In this edition, the Anoka County Fair is up and running. The last 80’s rock party of the summer hits the stage at Rollie’s while young performers are on stage at ROCORI.
Oh, and Corgi races. Corgi. Races.
Let’s go!
- 1
The Anoka County FairAnoka County Fairgrounds - Anoka
The Anoka County Fair runs through Sunday at 7:00 pm. In the grandstand - Tyler Farr and Anderson Daniels in concert Thursday night.
The Gopher State Exposition midway opens at noon every day.
- 2
Pandemic Live at Rollie'sRollie's Rednecks and Longnecks - St. Cloud
It's the last 80's party of the summer at Rollie's! Pandemic is on stage this Friday from 8:30 pm to 12:30 pm.
- 3
Newsies - The MusicalGlanville Smith Auditorium - ROCORI High School
Get ready to Seize the Day with Great Northern Theatre Company and the rousing tale of a ragged band of teenage newspaper sellers, who dream of a better life!At the turn of the 20th century, Jack Kelly leads a ragged band of teenage "newsies" against two publishing titans intent on raising distribution prices at the newsboys' expense.
After newspaper magnate Joseph Pulitzer hikes up the prices for his papers charged to the newsies, Jack Kelly rallies his fellow newsboys in an attempt to protest the change, falling in love with young reporter Katherine along the way. These young newsies from across the city come together and rise up against the exploitation of wealthy publishing tycoons and fight for justice using the only power they have – solidarity.Running Thursdays through Sundays through August 6th.
- 4
Head to Head Pontoon Test DriveWilly's On The Water - Big Lake
Looking to test drive the industry's best Pontoons head to head? Well look no further than Power Lodge Ramsey (Ramsey, MN)s event on Big Lake at Willy's On The Water!
We'll have Bennington, Sweetwater, Monaco and Sea Doo pontoons available for FREE TEST DRIVES!!!
Get VIP treatment, VIP pricing and enjoy your best summer yet, on your new pontoon.
This Saturday from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
- 5
Corgi Races!Canterbury Park
The wiggle-butt racing returns to Canterbury Park!
Watch adorable Corgis dash down the track on July 30th for our annual Corgi races.
Enjoy a fun and friendly competition between 72 adorable Corgis while experiencing everything Canterbury Park has to offer!
The top 10 dogs will advance to the Dog Race finals for a chance to be crowned the champion in their category during the "Best in Show" Dog Day finals on Labor Day (Sunday, Sept. 3rd).
Corgi races will be throughout the live racing day on the main track. No outside pets allowed
Sunday, July 30th (First Post 1:00 PM) Schedule
Six Corgi Races between Horse Racing
Pony Rides and Face Painting from 12:30 PM – 4:00 PM
