Vikings player Blake Proehl may not be a well-known name yet. But there's a reason for that. He was signed to the Vikings in the Spring of 2021 as an undrafted free agent. But in the first Pre-Season game he suffered a season ending knee injury.

Photo by: YouTube via Fox 9 Mpls-St Paul Photo by: YouTube via Fox 9 Mpls-St Paul loading...

It was while rehabbing his knee that he discovered his love of music. He had a guitar and taught himself to play while he was laid up for months while healing. He surprised his Grandma one day by playing and singing for her, when she had no idea that he could do either.

Get our free mobile app

Blake comes from a football family. His Dad is Ricky Proehl. He was a wide receiver in the NFL for 17 Seasons. He played in four Superbowls and won two of them, with the Rams and the Colts. He was a part of the "Greatest Show On Turf". Blake's brother Austin also played in the NFL.

Now it's just a matter of which one makes him a household name, football or music?

Blake has now released music and just 2 weeks ago he played his first headline show at the Fine Line in Minneapolis.

Now of course, he's back in training camp and focusing on football by day and his music in his spare time.

This interview was earlier and introduced how he discovered music and how it made him realize that he was right where he needed to be. That became the title of his single, "Where You Need To Be".

Here is the lineup of The 2023 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series