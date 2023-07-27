Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota on Thursday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered thunderstorms (some severe) are possible Thursday evening through early Friday morning.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Check the latest weather conditions before heading out the door for any late-evening plans.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Hot and Humid Conditions are expected through late Thursday evening. Thursday heat indices will reach over 100° across much of Central and Southern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Get our free mobile app

Be sure to check on family, neighbors, and friends during these times and avoid unnecessary hard work outside and find air conditioning.

READ RELATED ARTICLES