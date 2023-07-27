If you are in the process of selling your car yourself or are thinking about listing your car for sale online, there is a newer scam that is making the rounds and it most recently popped up near the Twin Cities, luckily the person pulling the scam didn't pull the wool over the potential victim's eyes. The scam involves oil and some know-how of newer vehicle engines.

According to the Chaska Police Department, a resident recently tried selling their vehicle online. It was during a showing of the vehicle that the scam started. The scammers asked to test drive the vehicle and came back complaining about the engine and its "issues." The scammers even went so far as to show the owner an oil spot on the driveway and covering the engine.

Luckily the person looking to sell the vehicle had it recently serviced and knew something seemed off.

The seller didn't sell the vehicle to these individuals but took it back to his mechanic, and they discovered a sensor had been unplugged, and engine oil seemed to have been poured over the engine.

Steer clear of this potential scam:

Make sure you are protecting yourself from potential scams when listing a vehicle for sale online. Some things you can do to protect yourself selling your car online from Progressive Insurance are:

If you're considering the popular method of selling your car online, be wary of potential scams. Don't advertise unnecessary personal information, and avoid buyers who want to send you money electronically or have someone else pick up the car, especially if they don't want to test drive it first.

