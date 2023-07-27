TODAY (Thursday) Miracle Treat Day at St. Cloud Area Dairy Queen

Each year there are a few fundraisers that happen surrounding kids. It seems like a fundraiser that just about everyone can get behind regardless of how you feel about this charity or that charity, everyone seems to be on board to help out sick kids.

Dairy Queen has been participating in "Miracle Treat Day" for several years, and today is the day that you can do your part and get a delicious cold ice cream treat at the same time. And considering how hot this week has been, this sounds like the perfect win-win!

Thursday, July 27th (today) head to your local Dairy Queen, we have a few of them in he area, buy a Blizzard - any size - and a dollar or more will be donated to a local children's hospital.

There are 8 local (Central Minnesota) Dairy Queen restaurants that are participating in "Miracle Treat Day".

St Cloud (2 locations)

- 25th Avenue and Hwy 10

Cold Spring

Sauk Rapids

Clearwater

Albany

Paynesvlle

Monticello

Basically anywhere you would be traveling around Central Minnesota, you will be able to find a Dairy Queen. And on a day like today (have you noticed the humidity) a nice frozen treat sounds like a great idea.

If you happen to be lactose intolerant, or just don't eat ice cream or dairy, and you would like to help out, you can just donate through their website.

