Don’t Forget! Huge St. Cloud Food Truck Fest This Weekend

If you're a fan of fall comfort food, then you'll want to make sure you're at Miller Auto Plaza this weekend!

The Miller Fall Family Food Truck Festival kicks off on Saturday, October 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It's a one day only deal, too. This is the second food truck festival they've hosted at the dealership this year.

According to the official Facebook event page, "come and grab some UNBELIEVABLE good food from a variety of food trucks across the state!"

You'll be able to catch some of your favorite food trucks, like;

Christine's Sweet Confections

Trickster Tacos

RM BBQ

Taqueria Los Paisanos

Sumo Egg Rolls

Comfort Smash Foods

Youniverse Foodie Waffles

Floyd's Donuts

Goldie's Cafe

and more!!

There will be well over 15 food trucks there. It's a family friendly event, so feel free to bring the kiddos! There will be tables set up again like last time. Sit back, relax and indulge in some of your favorite comfort foods.

In addition to all of the delicious food from around the state, there will also be several activities for kids and families to enjoy.

They'll have free axe throwing from US Axe, inflatable jousting, pumpkin painting for the kids, face painting and balloon animals, a DJ playing kid friendly music, fall décor items for sale and other craft tables, too!

The event is free to attend and open to the public. Miller Auto Plaza is located at 2930 2nd Street South in St. Cloud.

