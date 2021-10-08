Sartell Fire Department Hosting Open House Oct. 9

Do you have kids at home that dream of becoming a firefighter someday? Maybe your child is just totally obsessed with fire trucks--or perhaps you just want to check out the inside of the new fire station. This is an opportunity you don't want to miss.

The Sartell Fire Department is hosting an open house on Saturday, October 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. You'll have the chance to check out the new facility.

Saturday's event marks the end of Fire Prevention Week which kicked off on Oct. 3.

During the event, fire department staff will be facilitating tours of the Public Safety Facility. There will also be a variety of kids activities and even a 'meet n greet' with real fire fighters.

Of course, if your child wants to peek inside a firetruck, they'll be able to do that too.

According to the official Facebook invite, "say hello to Sartell Police Officers, too! They will be onsite to chat with attendees and give tours of their side of the Public Safety Building!" The police and fire department both share one building.

There's also rumors that the State Patrol Helicopter will make an appearance, weather permitting.

If you're interested in learning more the fire station and police department, this is an event you'll want to be at.

The Public Safety Facility is located at 501 Pinecone Road South in Sartell.



