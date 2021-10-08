Patrol: Man Lying in the Road Struck, Killed by SUV

BROOKLYN PARK -- A man who was lying in the road was killed when he was run over by an SUV.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park.

A vehicle driven by 39-year-old Nathaniel Preble of Minneapolis was going west when it ran over the man who was lying in the center of the right lane.

The man who died was 32-years-old and from Burnsville. His name has not been released yet.

