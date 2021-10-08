If you haven't been to Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud recently head on over there and you will notice how many empty stores there are. This is so unfortunate. Crossroads has been a staple in St. Cloud forever- seemingly. And I remember when they were adding on to it with the whole "Target wing". Now, it's almost seems like malls in general are a dying breed. I personally love going to a mall- you don't need to worry about weather, you park at one place and get all of your shopping done with one stop. It's perfect.

Sometimes when a store moves out of the mall the thought moves to "did they go out of business"? In the case of Forever 21, I did hear that quite often. They moved out of the mall at least a year ago. And now the Boot Barn has moved into that spot and it's pretty great. And when I heard people saying that Forever 21 was having financial difficulties and they were possibly going out of business I didn't think much further after that. It is what it is in these times.

Just this week, Forever 21 announced that they are close to opening their new location at Southdale Center in Edina. It's a huge two story building. Obviously not in financial ruin. Or they are hoping that having a new location in Edina will help them more than a location in St. Cloud did.

Speaking of Crossroads, they have added a few new stores as of late. And I hope that they last. With the holidays coming up, it's really nice to have a mall in town with stores that have what you need for your holiday shopping. It's nice to be able to make just one or two stops and get your shopping done. I have heard people speak of the impending death of "the mall" in general, malls all over the country. Here's to hoping that isn't coming to fruition.

