NEXT ROUND OF STIMULUS CHECKS COMING OCTOBER 15TH

I thought that stimulus checks were over? For many of us, the checks will not be coming. But if you have a family with eligible children, you may be receiving something from this next round of stimulus checks, set to go out next week, beginning October 15th.

WHO QUALIFIES

To qualify for the stimulus checks, your kids must fall into one of two age groups. If you have a child or children under the age of 6, or if your kids are not over the age of 17, you may be receiving stimulus checks.

If you want to find out if you qualify, and if you are scheduled to receive a check, you can check the IRS PORTAL where they have the full list of qualifying information. To receive the stimulus checks your income must meet certain requirements.

You may be getting a smaller amount if you fall into one of the following categories:

If you make $150,000 as a married couple filing jointly

If you are filing as "Head of Household" and make $112,000

If you are a single filer or are married and filing a separate return and make $75,000.

HOW IT BREAKS DOWN

Qualifying households will receive $250 per child between the ages of 6 to 17, and $300 per child under six years old. The next checks are scheduled for October 15th, November 15th and December 15th.

You might want to know that you'll be getting a lump sum next year, for the total amount of the six checks you received this year.

For more information on future checks, and what is in store for next year, you can visit the IRS website by clicking here.

