Bremer Bank Moving to Downtown St. Cloud on City Hall Site

ST. CLOUD -- We now have more details about what is being planned for the site of the current St. Cloud City Hall, once the city moves to its new location.

A new building will be built and it will be the home of Bremer Bank.

The project is called the Highbanks Plaza Development and includes new construction of a two-story 20,000 square foot corporate headquarters for Bremer Bank, consolidating three locations in the surrounding area to a single-hub location in St. Cloud.

However, a company spokeswoman says that the branch locations in Rice and on the west side of St. Cloud will remain open, just some of the services are going to be consolidated into the new location.

Part of the new building will also include space for a cafe, coffee and/or dining area at the corner of 5th Avenue and 2nd Street/Division Street.

The bank will have two drive-thru lanes on the east side of the building and the restaurant will have one drive-thru lane.

During Tuesday night's St. Cloud Planning Commission meeting, the developers will be asking to rezone the property and approve the project.

Once it is completed, Bremer's existing building will be occupied by Granite Partners and transforming it into the Granite Innovation Center.

A timeline for this project has not been announced, but the city plans to move out by the end of this year.

