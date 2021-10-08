JULES' BISTRO OPEN TODAY AT 8 AM

Jules' Bistro in downtown St. Cloud is probably the local restaurant where you can find me at most of the time. They are so supportive of local artists, whether they are musicians or people who create physical works of art, Jules' Bistro displays artists work on their walls, and brings some great music for us that fits their happy, cozy atmosphere. This Saturday will be no exception.

NO THEY ARE NOT CLOSING

After taking a few days off this week for a special catering event, the doors at Jules' are back open this morning (Friday, October 8th) at 8 am. After a recent headline read that Jules' was closing, people thought that Jules' Bistro was closing it's doors for good. Thank goodness, that was NEVER the case.

Not only are they back open, they are bringing you live music for brunch on Saturday, October 9th.

SPECIAL PLANS FOR THIS SATURDAY OCTOBER 9TH

The St. Cloud String Quartet will be performing over brunch from 9 am to 11 am. Whenever there is live music at Jules', it's always recommended to call ahead and make reservations during this time, so you can make sure to get a spot. To call for reservations, or if you aren't able to stay for the entertainment, but you just want to order for pick up, you can call 320.252.7125.

Jules' bistro co-owner Donna Westphal, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

Jules' Bistro also has big news. They just obtained their liquor license and are now serving some amazing fall beverages, with their own unique twist. Enjoy some really delicious coffee drinks, and other beverages that will keep you coming back for more.

You can learn about Jules' Bistro by following them on Facebook, or visiting their website, julesbistrostcloud.com.

