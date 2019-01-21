The 2019 Twins Winter Caravan makes a stop tomorrow night in St. Cloud. Last Tuesday the caravan made a stop on Pipestone where a Twins player appeared to accept an invite to prom.

In the video Twins pitcher Trevor Hildenberger appears to accept the student's prom invite, although it's tough to hear exactly what he's saying to her.

Tomorrow night's Winter Caravan stop in St. Cloud will feature new Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, all-star pitcher Jose Berrios, outfielder Eddie Rosario, and more at the River's Edge Convention Center. Doors open at 5 PM and the program (including meal) starts at 6:30.

Tickets are $6 for adults and free for kids -- both the $6 and free kids tickets are available her at the 98.1 studio (640 Lincoln Avenue SE, in St. Cloud).

Go Twins! See you there.